UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'True Gentleman' - Tributes As Ex-Australia Coach Pim Verbeek Dies At 63

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:01 AM

'True gentleman' - tributes as ex-Australia coach Pim Verbeek dies at 63

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Former players and officials paid tribute on Friday after Pim Verbeek, who coached the Socceroos at the 2010 World Cup and also saw success with South Korea and Oman, died from cancer at the age of 63.

Tim Cahill and Mark Schwarzer, who both played under the Dutchman at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, called him a "gentleman", while Football Federation Australia said he would be sadly missed.

"Pim made a great mark on Australian football, and is fondly remembered by the people that worked closely with him, many members of the media, as well as the public," said FFA chairman Chris Nikou.

"Pim's record as coach of the Socceroos can only be looked back on as strong, however the outpouring of sincere sentiments since news of his passing filtered through highlights the esteem in which he was kept by many." Verbeek was assistant coach of the Koreans at the 2002 World Cup, when they reached the semi-finals under Guus Hiddink, and at the 2006 tournament.

After taking over from Dick Advocaat as head coach in 2006, Verbeek led South Korea to third place at the 2007 Asian Cup before becoming Australia coach just weeks before World Cup qualifying began.

Verbeek duly guided the Socceroos to their second straight World Cup in 2010, where they lost 4-0 to Germany, drew 1-1 with Ghana and beat Serbia 2-1, missing out on the knockout phase on goal difference.

"So sad to lose such a gentleman and someone who I respected a lot as a manager and person. Rest in peace Pim Verbeek," tweeted Cahill, while Schwarzer called the news "heartbreaking".

"Very sad and heartbreaking news today of Pim Verbeek's passing," wrote the former goalkeeper.

"He was an amazing human being, a true gentleman with an infectious smile. Someone I have had the privilege to call a friend. You will never be forgotten." Verbeek managed the Socceroos in 33 matches, securing 18 wins and nine draws.

He spent his entire playing career at Sparta Rotterdam before injury forced his retirement at the age of just 25.

In his later years as a coach, Verbeek coached Morocco's Under-23s for three years before taking over Oman in 2016, leading them to the last 16 for the first time at this year's Asian Cup.

After Oman were knocked out by Iran, Verbeek announced his retirement, saying it would be his last job in football.

"Those who enjoyed the 2002 World Cup will always remember Hiddink and Verbeek. I hope he rests in peace," one South Korean fan wrote on Twitter.

"Thanks for the happy memories," added another.

Related Topics

Football World Australia Iran Twitter Oman Died Job Germany Rotterdam South Africa South Korea Serbia North Korea Ghana Morocco 2016 Cancer Media From Asia Coach Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

10 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

10 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

10 hours ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.