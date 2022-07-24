UrduPoint.com

'Truly Special' As Northeast Scores 410 In English County Game

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 02:10 AM

'Truly special' as Northeast scores 410 in English county game

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Glamorgan batsman Sam Northeast reached 410 not out against Leicestershire in the English County Championship on Saturday -- the ninth-highest first-class score of all time.

Northeast's innings, in a mammoth team total of 795-5 declared, is just the 11th individual score of 400-plus in the history of first-class cricket and is the highest of the 21st century.

The 32-year-old went to his 400 with a six back over the bowler's head, following up with another six from the next delivery.

In total he faced 450 balls, hitting 45 fours and three sixes, with his team declaring at the lunch interval in Leicester.

Northeast now has the third-highest score in the history of the County Championship, which dates back to 1890.

"It's truly special to be part of the list of Names (for highest first-class scores), you never thought it would have happened this week, it's crazy and I'm truly grateful for everything which has happened today," Northeast told BBC Wales.

Glamorgan led by 211 runs at lunch on the final day of the four-day match in division two of the County Championship, with the declaration depriving Northeast of the chance to chase down more records.

The total of 795-5 is the highest in the Welsh county's history, beating the previous record of 718-3 in 2000 and Northeast now has the highest individual score in the county's history, beating Steve James's 309 not out in the same match 22 years ago.

Northeast's partnership of 461 runs for the sixth wicket with Chris Cooke, who was 191 not out when the declaration came, is the highest for any wicket in the county's history.

Glamorgan went on to take the match, dismissing their opponents for 183 to win by an innings and 28 runs.

The all-time record for a first-class match is Brian Lara's 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

Lara also scored 400 not out for West Indies against England 10 years later -- the only other score of 400 in this century.

Aside from Lara's 501, the only other individual score higher than Northeast's in the County Championship is Archie MacLaren's 424 for Lancashire against Somerset in 1895.

"That finish was unbelievable, to get the team win topped off a special day for me, the boys put in some tough yards and it's a very special day," Northeast added.

Related Topics

Cricket Century Same Leicester Durham Wales All From

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

3 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

3 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

3 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

3 hours ago
 Alcaraz breaks into top 5 by reaching Hamburg fina ..

Alcaraz breaks into top 5 by reaching Hamburg final

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - collated

Tennis: Hamburg ATP/WTA results - collated

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.