Trump Accepts Republican Nomination For Second Term
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:50 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party nomination for reelection Thursday before a large crowd at the White House -- and against a national backdrop of explosive racial tensions and the coronavirus pandemic.
"My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I profoundly accept this nomination for President of the United States," Trump said.