UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Admin Drops Plan To Revoke Visas Of Foreign Students Whose Classes Move Online

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Trump admin drops plan to revoke visas of foreign students whose classes move online

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump's administration has rescinded its plans to deport foreign students whose courses move fully online because of the coronavirus pandemic, a rare reversal by the government on immigration policy, according to media reports.

The U-turn comes just one week after the policy announcement.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University sued the government over the plan.

District Judge Allison Burroughs in Massachusetts said the parties have come to a settlement.

The agreement reinstates a policy implemented in March, amid the virus outbreak, which allows international students to attend their classes virtually if necessary and remain legally in the country on student visas, according to the New York Times.

Large numbers of foreign students travel to the US to study every year and are a significant source of revenue for universities.

Harvard announced recently that because of concerns over the virus's spread, course instruction would be delivered online when students return for the new academic year. MIT, like a number of other educational institutions, said it would also continue to use virtual tuition.

Foreign students were told last week that they would not be allowed to stay in the US this autumn unless they switched to a course with in-person tuition.

Those who had returned to their home countries when term ended in March, as the coronavirus crisis grew, were told they would not be permitted to return if their classes had since moved online.

The US said some visas could be revoked because of coronavirus, leaving students confused and uncertain.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency had said people could face deportation if they did not comply with the rules.

Related Topics

Technology Student Trump New York March Media Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Houthi Militia target civilians in Ma’rib with b ..

11 minutes ago

Army Chief interacts with 15 years old cancer pati ..

26 minutes ago

Indian actor Anupam Kher tests positive for Corona ..

50 minutes ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 Li ..

57 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan stands by Turkey against FETO thr ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends second medical aid plane to Kazakhstan i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.