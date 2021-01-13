UrduPoint.com
Trump Administration Fights For First Execution Of A Woman In Decades

Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A legal battle raged Tuesday to decide the fate of a US woman that the government of Donald Trump intends to execute before leaving power, despite doubts about her mental state.

If the Republican president's administration wins, Lisa Montgomery, 52, will receive a lethal injection Tuesday night in Terre Haute, Indiana, and become the first woman to be executed by Federal authorities since 1953.

If the government fails, she may escape execution, as President-elect Joe Biden, who will be sworn in on January 20, is an opponent of capital punishment and has promised reforms.

Montgomery's lawyers do not deny the seriousness of her crime: in 2004, she killed a pregnant woman in order to steal her baby.

Unable to have a child, Montgomery carefully identified her victim -- 23-year-old dog breeder Bobbie Jo Stinnett -- online.

Under the guise of buying a puppy, Montgomery went to Stinnett's home, where she strangled her to death and cut the baby from her body.

She left Stinnett dead in a pool of blood.

In 2007, she was convicted of kidnapping resulting in death and handed a death sentence.

But her defenders believe that she suffers from severe mental health issues, stemming from abuse she suffered as a child. According to them, she does not understand the meaning of her sentence, a prerequisite for execution.

On Monday evening, a federal judge granted the defense a victory, ordering a stay of execution to allow time to assess Montgomery's mental state.

"The record before the Court contains ample evidence that Ms. Montgomery's current mental state is so divorced from reality that she cannot rationally understand the government's rationale for her execution," the ruling stated.

But an appeals court overturned the decision on Tuesday, leaving it up to the US Supreme Court to decide.

