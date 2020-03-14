UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces 30-day Suspension Of Cruises From US Soil

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Trump announces 30-day suspension of cruises from US soil

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday announced that major cruise lines would suspend trips from US ports for 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit several vessels.

The companies already had announced the move to pause cruises, including Carnival's Princess line which on Thursday announced a 60-day suspension.

"At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry - it will be kept that way!" Trump tweeted.

