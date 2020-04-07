UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces 3M Deal For Millions Of Masks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

Trump announces 3M deal for millions of masks

Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Monday announced a deal with US manufacturing giant 3M to provide millions of facemasks to combat the coronavirus pandemic after a dispute over foreign distribution.

"We have reached a very amicable agreement with 3M for the delivery of an additional 55.5 million high quality facemasks each month," he said.

"We're going to be getting over the next couple of months 166.5 million masks for our frontline healthcare workers, so the 3M saga ends very happily." Trump last week attacked the US company for not shifting all distribution back home and invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Act against the company.

Some critics accused 3M of unpatriotic behavior because it continued to sell N95 respirator masks to other countries.

"We share the same goals of providing much-needed respirators to Americans across our country," said 3M chairman Mike Roman.

"Given the reality that demand for respirators outpaces supply, we are working around the clock to further expand our capacity." Overburdened US health facilities have warned protective equipment stockpiles are at critically low levels and some may run out within days.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had pushed back against Trump's pressure on 3M, saying it would be a mistake to reduce cross-border trade in medical goods during the crisis.

The company said it would continue to sell masks to Canada and Latin America.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Company Trump Same Justin Trudeau May All Agreement Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation, Roche support publishing of fi ..

9 hours ago

ERC&#039;s volunteering teams significantly contri ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.