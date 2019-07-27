UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces Controversial Asylum Deal With Guatemala

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:20 AM

Trump announces controversial asylum deal with Guatemala

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump announced Friday that a "landmark" asylum agreement has been reached with Guatemala, as the United States ratchets up pressure on its southern neighbors to stem the flow of migrants towards its border.

The White House said Guatemala would now be considered a "safe third country," meaning that US-bound migrants who enter Guatemala would be required to seek asylum there instead.

But the US Department of Homeland Security said the term did not appear in the text agreed on Friday, of which few details were initially known.

Trump said the deal will "provide safety to legitimate asylum seekers and stop asylum fraud" in the region.

"This landmark agreement will put the coyotes and smugglers out of business," the president said, referring to the "bad people" who have trafficked thousands of migrants through Mexico to the southern US border.

The agreement comes days after Trump threatened tough retaliation against the small Central American country if it did not sign on to an asylum deal -- threatening a travel ban, tariffs, remittance fees or "all of the above.

" Friday's agreement, signed in the Oval Office by Guatemala's interior minister, Enrique Degenhart, and US Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, would likely apply to Salvadoran or Honduran migrants passing through Guatemala towards the United States.

Their asylum claims and determinations "should be made at the earliest possible point," McAleenan told reporters on a press call.

If Central American migrants instead "make a journey all the way to the US border, they would be removable back to Guatemala if they want to seek asylum," he added.

The deal is expected to be up and running in August, McAleenan said.

US authorities have recorded a dramatic rise in detentions of migrants over the past year, many of those fleeing chronic poverty and gruesome gang violence in Central America.

Related Topics

Business Interior Minister Threatened White House Trump Guatemala United States Mexico August Border All Agreement

Recent Stories

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

9 hours ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

9 hours ago

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

9 hours ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

9 hours ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

9 hours ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.