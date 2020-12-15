UrduPoint.com
Trump Announces Departure Of Attorney General Bill Barr

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:20 AM

Trump announces departure of Attorney General Bill Barr

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Monday said Attorney General Bill Barr, who contradicted his claims that the November 3 election was marred by fraud, would leave office after doing an "outstanding job.

""Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House," Trump tweeted.

"Our relationship has been a very good one... Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

