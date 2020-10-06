Trump announces he is leaving hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said he will on Monday leave the hospital where he has been treated for Covid-19, and told Americans not to be afraid of the disease.

"Feeling really good!" Trump said in a tweet announcing he will return to the White House at 6:30 pm (2230 GMT).

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life," said Trump, who was admitted to the Walter Reed military medical center on Friday.

"I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"