UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces He Tested Negative On New Coronavirus Test

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:10 AM

Trump announces he tested negative on new coronavirus test

Washington, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has taken his second coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and it was again found to be negative.

"I just took it this morning," he told a news conference. "It said the president tested negative for COVID-19." This was Trump's second test. This time he used a new rapid method that he said took a minute to complete and barely 15 minutes to return a result.

"I took it out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked. It is a lot easier. I have done them both. The second one is much more pleasant," Trump said.

The first test, done in mid-March, used a more invasive method, with results coming only hours later Trump, 73, had previously resisted getting tested, as well as arguing initially that coronavirus is no worse than the regular flu and did not require a massive shutdown of the economy.

Since then, Trump has declared himself a "wartime president" and is overseeing a massive ramping up of testing capabilities.

Trump's first test was taken after he came into contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who later tested positive for the virus.

Related Topics

White House Trump Florida Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

6 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

6 hours ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

7 hours ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

8 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.