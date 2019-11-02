UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Announces New Acting US Homeland Security Chief

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:11 AM

Trump announces new acting US homeland security chief

Washington, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump announced Friday that a senior department official, Chad Wolf, would become the nation's new acting homeland security chief, a role at the center of his crackdown on undocumented immigration.

Asked to confirm rumors that Wolf, a department undersecretary, would assume the role, Trump told reporters: "Well he's right now acting and we'll see what happens. We have great people in there." Trump announced the resignation of his current acting secretary, Kevin McAleenan, three weeks ago, marking the latest departure in a long list of top officials to leave his administration.

"As the president has said, Kevin McAleenan has done a tremendous job. He'll be leaving after Veterans Day and after he departs, Chad Wolf will serve as acting secretary in the interim," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

McAleenan served in the role for six months, replacing Kirstjen Nielsen, who sat at the helm of the powerful agency for 18 months.

Homeland Security is the third-largest department in the US government, overseeing a number of agencies including the Coast Guard, Secret Service and FEMA, which handles disaster preparedness, coordination and support.

In addition, it is in charge of immigration-related agencies such as Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Wolf, who is the undersecretary for the department's Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans, has "made significant progress to strengthen US border security, address the humanitarian crisis on the US Southwest Border, and improve the integrity of the US immigration system" a biography on the DHS website says.

He will be the fifth official under Trump to lead the department, which was created in 2002.

Related Topics

White House Trump Job Progress Lead Chad Border Citizenship Government Top

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

7 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

8 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

8 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

9 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.