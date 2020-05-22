Trump announces US flags will lower to half-staff to honor coronavirus victims

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he would order US flags lowered to half-staff for three days in honor of Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus.

"I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus," Trump said.

"On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation," he added.

Monday marks the US Memorial Day holiday, observed in remembrance of those who have died in service.