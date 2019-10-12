Trump Announces 'very Substantial' Partial US-China Trade Deal
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday hailed breakthrough in his drawn-out trade war with China, saying the two sides had reached an initial deal.
At the White House, Trump told reporters the two sides had "come to a very substantial phase one deal."Details were scant but Trump said the deal had yet to be written and concerned intellectual property rights and financial services.