Trump Approval Rating Hits Record Low Among Battleground Voters, Poll Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Trump approval rating hits record low among battleground voters, poll says

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A CNBC-Change Research poll has found that U.S. President Donald Trump's approval rating hit a record low of 45 percent among likely voters in six crucial swing states, U.S. media outlet The Hill reported Wednesday.

The survey, which interviewed 1,258 likely general election voters around the nation and 4,322 likely general election voters in the six battleground states, namely Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin from Friday to Sunday, showed that 45 percent approve Trump's job performance versus 55 percent disapproval.

It also found that 59 percent of respondents said the COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse, up 4 percentage points compared to two weeks ago, the report said.

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, 54 percent of battleground voters believe that former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrats would do a better job compared to 46 percent for Trump and the Republicans, according to the survey.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

