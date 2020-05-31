Trump arrives at Kennedy Space Center for historic SpaceX launch

Kennedy Space Center, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump arrived Saturday at Kennedy Space Center for the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9, which is set to carry two veteran NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in a historic first crewed mission by a commercial company.

Trump arrived in Cape Canaveral on Air Force One, and he was greeted on the tarmac by NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine and Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana.