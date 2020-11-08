UrduPoint.com
Trump Arrives Back At White House, Following News Of His Defeat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Washington, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Saturday after playing golf on the morning that news came through of his election defeat by Joe Biden.

The presidential motorcade drove close to the Black Lives Matter Plaza, opposite the White House, where a large crowd was celebrating Trump's defeat.

The Republican, who is claiming without providing evidence that he actually won the election, spent the morning at a golf club he owns in Virginia.

