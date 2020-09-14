Trump arrives in California for wildfires briefing

McClellan Park, United States, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump arrived Monday in California to be briefed on wildfires engulfing swaths of the US West.

The quick stop during a three-day reelection campaign swing was the first time Trump has visited California since the devastating blazes began.

Minutes earlier Democratic challenger Joe Biden branded Trump a "climate arsonist" whose policies are contributing to evermore powerful natural disasters.