Trump Arrives In California For Wildfires Briefing
Tue 15th September 2020
McClellan Park, United States, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump arrived Monday in California to be briefed on wildfires engulfing swaths of the US West.
The quick stop during a three-day reelection campaign swing was the first time Trump has visited California since the devastating blazes began.
Minutes earlier Democratic challenger Joe Biden branded Trump a "climate arsonist" whose policies are contributing to evermore powerful natural disasters.