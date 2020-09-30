UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Arrives In Cleveland For First Debate With Biden

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump arrives in Cleveland for first debate with Biden

Cleveland, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump arrived in Cleveland on Tuesday ahead of the first of three election debates with challenger Joe Biden.

"He's ready to go," a senior campaign official told reporters on Air Force One.

The official said Trump was bringing former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani -- now a controversial lawyer for the president -- and mixed martial arts fighter Colby Covington as guests.

Related Topics

Election Trump Covington Cleveland New York

Recent Stories

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

36 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

2 hours ago

Collection of duties, taxes: Banks to remain open ..

1 hour ago

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ce ..

1 hour ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.