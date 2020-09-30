Trump Arrives In Cleveland For First Debate With Biden
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:00 AM
Cleveland, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump arrived in Cleveland on Tuesday ahead of the first of three election debates with challenger Joe Biden.
"He's ready to go," a senior campaign official told reporters on Air Force One.
The official said Trump was bringing former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani -- now a controversial lawyer for the president -- and mixed martial arts fighter Colby Covington as guests.