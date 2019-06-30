Trump Arrives In DMZ Ahead Of Meeting With N.Korea's Kim: White House
Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:00 AM
Panmunjom, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump arrived Sunday in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean peninsula, according to the White House, ahead of a meeting with the North's leader Kim Jong Un.
The expected encounter, only suggested a day earlier by Trump on Twitter, comes with negotiations over the North's nuclear programme in stalemate since the leaders' last summit in Vietnam in February.