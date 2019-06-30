Panmunjom, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :It was a "great day for the world", US President Donald Trump said Sunday after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and stepping into Pyongyang's territory in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

"It's an honour for me to be here," Trump added, as the two men talked with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Seoul's side of the border.