UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump At DMZ: 'It's A Great Day For The World'

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:20 PM

Trump at DMZ: 'It's a great day for the world'

Panmunjom, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :It was a "great day for the world", US President Donald Trump said Sunday after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and stepping into Pyongyang's territory in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

"It's an honour for me to be here," Trump added, as the two men talked with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Seoul's side of the border.

Related Topics

World Trump Pyongyang Seoul North Korea Kim Jong Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani s ..

7 minutes ago

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

16 minutes ago

Cricketers congratulate Pak team over nail biting ..

37 minutes ago

FIR of ANP leader Sartaj Khan’s murder registere ..

51 minutes ago

It’s official! Prince William, Kate Middleton to ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.