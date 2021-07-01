Trump at US-Mexico border, highlights 'dangerous' migrant surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Weslaco, United States, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Donald Trump visited the US-Mexico border Wednesday, pushing anti-immigrant rhetoric and rallying his base by warning that "millions" of undocumented migrants were surging into the country due to the lax policies of his presidential successor Joe Biden.

The Republican former leader's first fact-finding tour since leaving the White House comes as the Biden administration grapples with a migrant surge that Trump blames squarely on an easing of his "tough but fair" policies that were aimed at deterring new arrivals.

"Now we have an open, really dangerous border, more dangerous than it's ever been in the history of our country -- and we better go back fast," the brash billionaire said after receiving a briefing from sheriffs at the Department of Public Safety in the small town of Weslaco, Texas.

"Millions of people are coming in," Trump added later in remarks delivered along the border in Pharr, Texas, part of his recent ramp-up of public appearances.

Migrant detentions reached their highest level in 15 years in March, and Biden critics accused the president of downplaying the situation.

But the numbers are in the hundreds of thousands, not millions, and many migrants are being returned to Mexico.

Trump was accompanied by Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has pledged to finish Trump's wall along his state's border -- but with private donations and not Federal assistance.

Trump was also joined by several Republican members of Congress, including conservatives Lauren Boebert and Jim Banks, as they observed an uncompleted portion of the re-enforced metal wall looming over a grassy bluff.

The area is in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the illegal migration hot spots along the 1,930-mile (3,100-kilometer) border.

Trump expressed pride in his efforts to build more than 400 miles of border barrier and to tamp down the number of migrants crossing into Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

"We did a hell of a job," Trump said.

Most of Trump's new construction involved bolstering or replacing existing wall or fencing, with fewer than 50 miles of it being constructed where none stood previously.

Republican lawmakers have slammed Biden for reversing Trump programs, including his "remain in Mexico" policy, which had forced thousands of asylum seekers from Central America to stay south of the US border until their claims were processed.

"Things have changed so quickly and so dramatically under the Biden administration, it's been amazing and disastrous," Governor Abbott said, using fear-mongering language to portray an area where Americans are being "threatened every single day" by migrants crossing the border.