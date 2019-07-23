Trump attacks Mueller ahead of testimony on Russia probe

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump attacked Robert Mueller on Monday, even as he insisted he would not watch the special counsel's potentially damaging Congressional testimony this week about the two-year Russia investigation.

Two days before Mueller testifies -- answering questions for the first time about his high-stakes probe into Russian election meddling and Trump's alleged obstruction -- the president repeated his longstanding claim it was a biased "witch hunt." The US leader also repeated his false claim that Mueller's final report, released in April, found no collusion with Russia by the 2016 Trump campaign team and no obstruction of justice by the president himself.

"Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the Apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt," Trump tweeted.

"result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!"Trump -- who is known to have closely followed previous testimony related to the Russia probe -- later told reporters he would not be watching Mueller's much-awaited, nationally broadcast appearance on Wednesday.

"We have no collusion, no obstruction, a total no collusion finding," Trump said again. "They are wasting their time."