Washington, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Donald Trump stood with his arms by his sides Thursday as he faced a Federal judge in Washington to somberly plead "not guilty" to a variety of charges over attempts to subvert the 2020 US elections.

It was a short and solemn moment that contrasted with the noise and hubbub that surrounded his arrival in the federal court surrounded by high security.

Beyond the clear paneling of the courtroom rose the US Capitol, the temple of American democracy that was attacked by his supporters on a tumultuous day in January 2021. The former president was in court for his role in the events leading up to that historic moment.

Trump appeared shortly before 4:00 pm sporting his trademark red tie and surrounded by his lawyers. Also in the room was Jack Smith, his legal nemesis. The special prosecutor, with his neatly trimmed beard, is in charge of the federal investigations targeting the Republican billionaire.

Five meters (yards) and a wooden table separated the two men. During the long minutes when both sides waited for the judge to arrive, Smith stared intently at Trump. The former president, who is frontrunner for the Republican 2024 nomination, seemed to avoid Smith's gaze, instead talking with his attorneys and moving his hands as if to pass time.

- 'We need a little time' - Then Judge Moxila Upadhyaya took her seat, an American flag hanging behind her chair. In her long black robe, she presided over Trump's first appearance before a magistrate in the case over his alleged bid to overturn the 2020 election.

As the judge recited each count against Trump, he sat motionless with his head turned toward her, seemingly attentive.

When he got up, she asked him how he intended to plead to the charges leveled against him.

"Not guilty" he replied, then sat down again.

The hearing, which lasted half an hour, was merely procedural. But already, Trump's defense team was preparing its arguments: concerning the timetable, the "trial without delay" requested by the prosecution would not leave enough room to prepare the defense of the Republican leader, his lawyers argued.

"We need a little time" to study the huge amounts of discovery, said one of them, John Lauro.

The judge replied: "I can guarantee everybody that there will be a fair process and a fair trial in this case." Trump let his counsel do the talking, holding his hands between his legs. Then he left the courtroom. A few minutes later, in front of the press, he described himself as a victim of "persecution of a political opponent" on this "very sad day" for the United States.

- Tourists - Then, just as he arrived, the former president left the court in a procession of imposing black cars, followed live on US television.

And, as during hearings for two other criminal cases against him earlier this year, the area around court erupted in a swirl of hundreds of members of the media reporting the story, live on camera or over phones under the gray skies of Washington.

Federal and city police patrolled the sidewalks, some with sniffer dogs.

And amid the media vans with their satellite antenna, a few onlookers and tourists gathered to get a glimpse of this fleeting historical moment.

There were even a few demonstrators, including one who waved a huge "Trump 2024" flag in front of the court entrance earlier in the day.