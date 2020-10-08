UrduPoint.com
Trump Back In Oval Office, Six Days After Positive Covid Test

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Trump back in Oval Office, six days after positive Covid test

Washington, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump returned to work in the Oval Office Wednesday, six days after testing Covid-19 positive, the White House said.

Trump spokesman Brian Morgenstern said the president was being briefed on economic stimulus negotiations and the progress of Hurricane Delta towards the US Gulf Coast.

The behavior of the president -- who was hospitalized on Friday with Covid-19 and discharged on Monday -- is under scrutiny as the number of positive cases continues to rise among people working at the White House.

