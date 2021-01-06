UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Backers Rally In Washington Ahead Of Vote Certification

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

Trump backers rally in Washington ahead of vote certification

Washington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Hundreds of Donald Trump's supporters began massing in Washington on Tuesday, a day ahead of a protest called by the outgoing US president who refuses to concede defeat in November's election.

Coming from all corners of America, the demonstrators said they had answered Trump's appeal to gather in the capital Wednesday, when the US Congress is expected to vote to finalize President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

"My commander-in-chief called me and my Lord and Savior told me" to come, said Debbie Lusk, 66, a retired accountant from Seattle.

"We either take our country back, or it is no more," she told AFP.

Trump last month tweeted that supporters should head to Washington for what he promised would be a "wild" day of protests.

Large parts of the downtown area were boarded up, with shops and businesses shuttered by the virus and amid fears of a repeat of the violence that rocked the city during racial-justice protests last year.

Trump has refused to accept his election loss, making repeated and unfounded claims of fraud or vote rigging in the states where he was narrowly beaten. Various courts have rejected legal challenges from Trump's team.

More than half of Republican voters believe Trump won or aren't sure who did, according to a survey last month from researchers at top US universities, including Harvard.

That confusion was echoed by many of the mainly upbeat supporters who had gathered under grey skies at a chilly Freedom Plaza near the White House on Tuesday.

"We don't trust the outcome of the elections," said Chris Thomas, 69, a retired saleswoman wearing a Trump hat.

Thomas told AFP she and her husband had come from Oregon because they "believe in the freedom of America", and to show support for Trump's economic policies that helped their son's wine-chiller business prosper.

- Few masks - At least 300 supporters had gathered by noon, and almost all of them were flouting Washington's mask-wearing order.

Several of them said the media had exaggerated the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 355,000 people in the US.

Vice President Mike Pence is to preside over Wednesday's joint session of Congress, in which lawmakers will count and confirm the state-by-state Electoral College votes that decide the presidency.

That certification is usually a formality, but Trump has been pressuring his loyal deputy to overturn Biden's win by falsely claiming Pence has the authority to discard pro-Biden votes.

"It would really surprise us if Pence doesn't back Trump," Thomas, the retired saleswoman, said.

Many demonstrators were hoping for a last-minute surprise that would keep Trump in power beyond January 20, the date of Biden's inauguration.

"Trump won by far. There's more than enough evidence," said Matthew Woods, 59, from California.

Anthony Lima, also from California, said he had traveled to Washington because he wanted to see for himself what was happening.

"A lot of news agencies don't tell us the truth," he said. "I am open to believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election, I just want an investigation."

Related Topics

Election Protest Business Washington Vote White House Trump Lima Seattle January November Congress Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

44 minutes ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

2 hours ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

1 hour ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.