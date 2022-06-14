Trump became 'detached from reality,' says ex-justice chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Former US president Donald Trump lost touch with reality as he deluged aides with wild voter fraud conspiracy theories in the wake of his election defeat to Joe Biden, his top law enforcement official said in videotaped testimony revealed Monday.

Appearing in a pre-recorded deposition at a congressional hearing into the 2021 assault on the US Capitol, former attorney general Bill Barr described his then boss as having no interest in the facts that debunked his groundless narrative.

"I was demoralized because I thought, boy... he's become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff," Barr told the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection by supporters of Trump.

"When I went into this and would tell him how crazy some of these allegations were, there was never an indication of interest in the actual facts," said Barr, who likened addressing Trump's avalanche of false allegations with playing the game "whack-a-mole." The panel is holding six hearings throughout June to outline its case that the riot at the seat of US democracy in Washington was the culmination of a seven-step conspiracy by Trump and his inner circle to overturn his defeat to Biden.

Trump ignored repeated warnings from top aides against falsely claiming the November 2020 election was stolen, according to testimony unveiled by the panel.

"We will tell the story of how Donald Trump lost the election -- and knew he lost the election -- and as a result of his loss, decided to wage an attack on our democracy," the committee's Democratic chairman Bennie Thompson said in his opening remarks.

The second of six planned hearings was shown videotaped accounts from the former president's advisors, including Barr and campaign manager Bill Stepien, saying they repeatedly counseled him not to declare victory on election night because he hadn't won -- but that Trump went ahead anyway.

"He thought I was wrong, he told me so, and that they were going to go in a different direction," Stepien said.