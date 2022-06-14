UrduPoint.com

Trump Became 'detached From Reality,' Says Ex-justice Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 11:41 AM

Trump became 'detached from reality,' says ex-justice chief

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Former US president Donald Trump lost touch with reality as he deluged aides with wild voter fraud conspiracy theories in the wake of his election defeat to Joe Biden, his top law enforcement official said in videotaped testimony revealed Monday.

Appearing in a pre-recorded deposition at a congressional hearing into the 2021 assault on the US Capitol, former attorney general Bill Barr described his then boss as having no interest in the facts that debunked his groundless narrative.

"I was demoralized because I thought, boy... he's become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff," Barr told the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection by supporters of Trump.

"When I went into this and would tell him how crazy some of these allegations were, there was never an indication of interest in the actual facts," said Barr, who likened addressing Trump's avalanche of false allegations with playing the game "whack-a-mole." The panel is holding six hearings throughout June to outline its case that the riot at the seat of US democracy in Washington was the culmination of a seven-step conspiracy by Trump and his inner circle to overturn his defeat to Biden.

Trump ignored repeated warnings from top aides against falsely claiming the November 2020 election was stolen, according to testimony unveiled by the panel.

"We will tell the story of how Donald Trump lost the election -- and knew he lost the election -- and as a result of his loss, decided to wage an attack on our democracy," the committee's Democratic chairman Bennie Thompson said in his opening remarks.

The second of six planned hearings was shown videotaped accounts from the former president's advisors, including Barr and campaign manager Bill Stepien, saying they repeatedly counseled him not to declare victory on election night because he hadn't won -- but that Trump went ahead anyway.

"He thought I was wrong, he told me so, and that they were going to go in a different direction," Stepien said.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Washington Democracy Trump Thompson Circle January June November 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen rel ..

US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen relations with Pakistan

54 seconds ago
 Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank mark ..

Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank market

12 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official vis ..

FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official visit

39 minutes ago
 PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pa ..

PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pakistanis on board

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.