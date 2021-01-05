UrduPoint.com
Trump, Biden Campaign In Georgia For Crucial Senate Races

Tue 05th January 2021

Dalton, United States, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Donald Trump, still scheming to reverse his election defeat and lashing out at Republicans opposing his efforts, converged with President-elect Joe Biden in Georgia on Monday for dueling rallies on the eve of two runoffs that will decide control of the US Senate.

Trump, a day after the release of a bombshell recording in which he pressures Georgia officials to overturn his election loss in the southern state, hosts a rally in the rural city of Dalton for Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The president's presence is provocative in that he has described Georgia's election process as "illegal and invalid," criticism that some observers warn may have the unintended effect of suppressing Republican votes Tuesday.

Biden, who takes over the White House on January 20, flew to Georgia's capital Atlanta to campaign for Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

"Folks, this is it!" the 78-year-old Biden told cheering voters at a drive-in rally.

"It's a new year, and tomorrow can be a new day for Atlanta, for Georgia and for America." He attacked Trump for his relentless "whining and complaining" about unproven election fraud instead of improving the nation's coronavirus pandemic response.

"I don't know why he still wants the job, he doesn't want to do the work," Biden said.

Georgia has been reliably Republican but Biden beat Trump by nearly 12,000 votes in the Peach State in November's election, and polls have the Senate races neck-and-neck.

Both parties have poured unprecedented resources into the runoffs, and early voting numbers have set records.

Republicans hold 50 seats in the 100-member Senate. A victory in just one of the runoffs would give them a majority -- and the ability to thwart Biden's agenda.

A Democratic sweep would result in a 50-50 split, with Democrats holding the tie-breaking vote in incoming Vice President Kamala Harris.

