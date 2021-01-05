Trump, Biden campaigning in Georgia for crucial Senate races

(@FahadShabbir)

Dalton, United States, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, still scheming to reverse his election defeat and lashing out at Republicans who have refused to endorse his efforts, converge on Georgia on Monday for dueling rallies on the eve of runoff votes that will decide control of the US Senate.

Trump, a day after the release of a bombshell recording in which he pressures Georgia officials to overturn his election loss in the southern state, is to host a rally in the rural city of Dalton for Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Biden, who takes over the White House on January 20, is to campaign in Atlanta, the Georgia capital, for the Democratic challengers, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Loeffler, 50, who was appointed to the Senate in December 2019 after the serving senator resigned for health reasons, is taking on Warnock, the 51-year-old African-American pastor at the Atlanta church where the Martin Luther King Jr once preached.

Perdue, 71, a former CEO of Dollar General who was elected to the Senate in 2014, is running against Ossoff, the 33-year-old head of a television production company.

Georgia has been reliably Republican but Biden beat Trump by nearly 12,000 votes in the Peach State in the November 3 presidential election and polls have the Senate races neck-and-neck.

Republicans hold 50 seats in the Senate and a victory in just one of the runoff races would give them a majority and the ability to thwart Biden's agenda.

A Democratic sweep would result in a 50-50 split in the Senate with Democrats holding the tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 78-year-old Biden is expected to speak around 4:30 pm (2130 GMT) while the 74-year-old Trump is scheduled to take the stage in the evening in Dalton.

Loeffler is expected to attend Trump's rally while Perdue, who is in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, is expected to show up virtually.

Supporters of the president began gathering hours before the start of his rally with stands selling "Stop the Steal" signs.

Randy Stelly, 68, said he drove "800 or 900 miles" from Texas to see Trump and the president should "never concede, ever."