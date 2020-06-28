UrduPoint.com
Trump, Biden Release Campaign Team Diversity Data

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 02:20 PM

Trump, Biden release campaign team diversity data

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden have released diversity data for their election campaign teams as America grapples with a simmering racial justice crisis.

Just over a third of Biden's full-time staff are people of color and 53 percent are women, CNN reported, citing a campaign aide to the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Trump's team released its numbers shortly after the Biden campaign on Saturday, showing 25 percent of the president's full-time senior staff are people of color and just over half are female.

The disclosures came after Biden was pressed to release the data during a virtual town hall event earlier in the day with representatives from the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities.

"My administration is going to look like America -- not just my staff; the administration," Biden said when questioned by PBS NewsHour moderator Amna Nawaz.

"It's going to be a reflection of who we are as a nation." Further breakdowns of the numbers by race and ethnicity were not provided.

The United States has been embroiled in a renewed and fiery national conversation about diversity and racial justice since the death of unarmed African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in May.

His death ignited mass civil unrest across the country.

Polls show Biden leading Trump by a wide margin among black and Latino voters.

