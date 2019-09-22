UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Biden Spar Over Ukraine After Whistleblower Complaint

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:00 AM

Trump, Biden spar over Ukraine after whistleblower complaint

Washington, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Joe Biden accused Donald Trump Saturday of "an overwhelming abuse of power" and called for an investigation into accusations the US leader pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the presidential candidate's son.

Biden's allegations prompted a swift rebuke from Trump, who himself accuses the Democratic frontrunner of wrongdoing in Ukraine during his time as vice president under former president Barack Obama.

The back-and-forth recriminations stem from a Washington Post report stating a whistleblower complaint had been filed over Trump's communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and a "promise" allegedly made by the US leader.

Trump allegedly pressured Zelensky to investigate possible corruption involving Biden and his son Hunter, who had worked with a Ukrainian natural gas company while his father was vice president.

Trump has urged media to "look into" Biden's comments in early 2016 when the then US vice president said the Obama administration would freeze $1 billion in US loan guarantees unless Kiev fire its top prosecutor, who was looking into the gas company.

"This appears to be an overwhelming abuse of power, to get on the phone with a foreign leader who is looking for help from the United States and ask about me," Biden told reporters on the campaign trail in the state of Iowa.

"I know what I'm up against, a serial abuser. That's what this guy is," Biden continued. "If he sees any threat to his staying in power, he'll do whatever he has to do. But this crosses the line." Biden had on Friday demanded Trump immediately release the transcript of a July 25 call with Zelensky while saying reports that the president sought to coerce his Ukrainian counterpart, if true, amounted to "clear-cut corruption." Trump slammed the allegations as "ridiculous," and on Saturday accused Biden on Twitter of having demanded, during his time as vice president, "that the Ukrainian Government fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son." He also accused news outlets of fabricating "a story about me and a perfectly fine and routine conversation I had with the new President of the Ukraine. Nothing was said that was in any way wrong, but Biden's demand, on the other hand, was a complete and total disaster." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko denied that there was any pressure from Trump in an interview on television station Hromadske.

"I know what they were talking about and I think there was no pressure," he said.

"It was a long and friendly discussion, and it dealt with many questions that in many cases needed serious answers," he said.

Related Topics

Corruption Loan Fire Barack Obama Ukraine Washington Twitter Company Fine Trump Kiev United States July Gas 2016 Post Media TV From Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber organises workshop on Road Lightin ..

16 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi receives Head of China’s Supreme ..

46 minutes ago

Emirati-Saudi non-oil trade reach AED417.6 billion ..

46 minutes ago

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

1 hour ago

ADGM, DPM sign agreement enabling real estate titl ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.