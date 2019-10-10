UrduPoint.com
Trump Blasted By US Veterans For 'abandoning' Kurdish Allies

Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

Trump blasted by US veterans for 'abandoning' Kurdish allies

Washington, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump has come under angry criticism from US military veterans for abandoning Kurdish battlefield allies.

Former middle East commander Joseph Votel has accused Trump of giving up longstanding allies who, as the core of the Syrian Democratic Forces, were crucial in the half-decade campaign to crush the Islamic State group.

"This policy abandonment threatens to undo five years' worth of fighting against ISIS and will severely damage American credibility and reliability in any future fights where we need strong allies," Votel, who retired earlier this year, wrote in The Atlantic.

- Trump: US helped Kurds enough -Trump has said he wants to end the US involvement in Syria.

