Trump Called Pelosi 'third-rate Politician' In Syria Meeting: Democrats

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump attacked his top congressional rival, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as a "third-rate politician" during a fractious meeting on Syria policy, Democrats said.

"He was insulting, particularly to the Speaker....

He called her a third-rate politician," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, with Pelosi at his side, after they stormed out of the White House meeting on Trump's controversial troop pullout from northern Syria.

Pelosi said Trump appeared "very shaken up" by an overwhelming bipartisan vote in the House earlier Wednesday condemning his Syria move, and that the president had "a meltdown" during the meeting with lawmakers.

