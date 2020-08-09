Trump calls for Lebanon to hold 'transparent investigation' into blast

Washington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Lebanon to conduct a "full and transparent investigation" into the huge explosion that hit Beirut, and expressed his support for protests demanding reform in the country.

Trump "urged the Government of Lebanon to conduct a full and transparent investigation, in which the United States stands ready to assist," according to the White House, after he participated in a virtual conference on the international response to the disaster.

"The President called for calm in Lebanon and acknowledged the legitimate calls of peaceful protesters for transparency, reform, and accountability," the White House added.