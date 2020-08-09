UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls For Lebanon To Hold 'transparent Investigation' Into Blast

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 09:10 PM

Trump calls for Lebanon to hold 'transparent investigation' into blast

Washington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for Lebanon to conduct a "full and transparent investigation" into the huge explosion that hit Beirut, and expressed his support for protests demanding reform in the country.

Trump "urged the Government of Lebanon to conduct a full and transparent investigation, in which the United States stands ready to assist," according to the White House, after he participated in a virtual conference on the international response to the disaster.

"The President called for calm in Lebanon and acknowledged the legitimate calls of peaceful protesters for transparency, reform, and accountability," the White House added.

Related Topics

White House Trump Beirut United States Lebanon Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

30 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.