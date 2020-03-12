Trump calls on Congress to enact tax relief to combat coronavirus fallout

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Congress to pass tax relief measures as the economy reels from the coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered businesses and sent Wall Street plunging.

"I am calling on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief. Hopefully they will consider this very strongly," Trump said in an address to the nation.

Meanwhile, he said he will instruct the US Treasury to defer tax payments "for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted" by the epidemic, a move he said would inject more than $200 billion of liquidity to the American economy.