UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Calls On Congress To Enact Tax Relief To Combat Coronavirus Fallout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Trump calls on Congress to enact tax relief to combat coronavirus fallout

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Congress to pass tax relief measures as the economy reels from the coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered businesses and sent Wall Street plunging.

"I am calling on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief. Hopefully they will consider this very strongly," Trump said in an address to the nation.

Meanwhile, he said he will instruct the US Treasury to defer tax payments "for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted" by the epidemic, a move he said would inject more than $200 billion of liquidity to the American economy.

Related Topics

Trump Congress From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

8 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

9 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

9 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.