Trump Campaign Asks Court To Suspend Vote Count In Michigan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Trump campaign asks court to suspend vote count in Michigan

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday it had asked a court to stop the counting of votes in the pivotal state of Michigan, where rival Joe Biden holds a thin lead.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien alleged without providing evidence that his team had not been allowed legally guaranteed access to observe vote counting in "numerous" locations.

