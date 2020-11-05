Trump campaign asks court to suspend vote count in Michigan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday it had asked a court to stop the counting of votes in the pivotal state of Michigan, where rival Joe Biden holds a thin lead.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien alleged without providing evidence that his team had not been allowed legally guaranteed access to observe vote counting in "numerous" locations.