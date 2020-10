Trump campaign events postponed or held virtually: spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump's campaign events ahead of the November election will be held virtually or postponed after he tested positive for Covid-19, his campaign manager said Friday.

"All previously announced campaign events involving the president's participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

Events involving First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for coronavirus, have also been postponed, Stepien said in a statement.