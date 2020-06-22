UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Campaign Seeks To Reset After Flubbed Rally

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 07:10 AM

Trump campaign seeks to reset after flubbed rally

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign hit out at protesters and the media on Sunday as it scrambled to reset after a disappointing relaunch at a rally beset by missteps.

The event in Tulsa, Oklahoma was marred by empty seats, coronavirus infections within the campaign and a rambling speech by Trump that was criticized for having nothing of substance to say on the pandemic or racial tensions gripping America.

The White House had promised much-hyped event -- Trump's first rally in three months -- would be flooded with up to 100,000 people, but large sections of the 19,000-capacity BOK Center were empty.

The local fire department said only about 6,200 people were present, according to US media, but campaign officials claimed at least 12,000 attended.

An outdoor event for the overflow crowd was canceled because no one showed up, despite Trump's team boasting of huge interest ahead of time and more than a million ticket requests.

Trump has something of an obsession with big crowds, frequently boasting about the size of his rallies compared with those of Joe Biden, his Democratic rival for November's presidential election.

The president refrained from commenting on the rally as the dust settled the following morning, tweeting only to deliver a Father's Day greeting.

But several US media outlets, citing multiple sources close to the White House, said he was "furious" at the small crowd in Tulsa.

Senior Trump campaign aide Mercedes Schlapp told "Fox News Sunday" that attendees had been unable to get into the BOK Center because their way was blocked by demonstrators.

She added that families "didn't want to bring -- couldn't bring -- their children because of concerns of the protesters." - 'Phony ticket requests - "These phony ticket requests never factor into our thinking," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

Parscale instead blamed the poor attendance on the "fake news media" for reporting on health concerns over the staging of a large indoor gathering during the coronavirus outbreak.

He said images from the race protests that have gripped the country had also scared away families.

The stakes could not be higher for Trump's political fortunes, five months before an election in which he is currently trailing Biden by 9.5 points nationwide, according to polling data aggregator RealClearPolitics.

The rally had been controversial from the outset as it originally was scheduled for Friday -- the Juneteenth commemoration of the end of slavery in the US -- in a city known for one of the deadliest-ever massacres of African Americans.

Racial tensions have roiled the nation following the police killing of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis.

But Trump mentioned neither, instead choosing to fan the flames of racial animus with an anti-Chinese designation of COVID-19 as the "Kung Flu." - 'Superspreader' - And on the coronavirus, he was roundly criticized for claiming that the "double-edged sword" of comprehensive testing had led to the United States having the world's highest number of cases.

"When you do testing... you are going to find more people, you will find more cases," Trump argued.

"So I said to my people, 'slow the testing down.'" A White House official later told AFP that Trump was joking, prompting more anger from critics who said he should not make light of a pandemic that has killed 120,000 Americans.

Adding to the sense that the rally had been riddled with problems, six members of Trump's advance team working in Tulsa tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before the president took the stage.

Coronavirus cases have recently been skyrocketing in Oklahoma and local health officials had asked the Trump campaign not to go ahead with the rally, fearing it would become a "superspreader" event.

ft/bgs

Related Topics

Election Fire World Police Poor White House Trump Mercedes Man George Tulsa Minneapolis United States November Sunday Bank Of Khyber Media Event From Race Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

7 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

8 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

8 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

9 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

10 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.