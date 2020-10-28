Trump campaign website broken into by hackers

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Hackers briefly broke into Donald Trump's campaign website on Tuesday, just a week before Election Day, officials and reports said.

"This site was seized," said a message that popped up on donaldjtrump.com, which normally carries details of rallies and fund raising appeals.

"The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump", the message went to say, US media reported.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the site was quickly fixed and no sensitive data was compromised.

"The Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack," Murtaugh said.

The technology website Techcrunch said the hack appeared to be a scam intended to collect hard-to-trace cypto-currency Monero.

In their message, the hackers claimed to have confidential information on Trump and his relatives.

They instructed people to send crypto-currency to one address if they wanted the information revealed and to another to keep it secret.