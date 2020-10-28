UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Campaign Website Broken Into By Hackers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

Trump campaign website broken into by hackers

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Hackers briefly broke into Donald Trump's campaign website on Tuesday, just a week before Election Day, officials and reports said.

"This site was seized," said a message that popped up on donaldjtrump.com, which normally carries details of rallies and fund raising appeals.

"The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump", the message went to say, US media reported.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the site was quickly fixed and no sensitive data was compromised.

"The Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack," Murtaugh said.

The technology website Techcrunch said the hack appeared to be a scam intended to collect hard-to-trace cypto-currency Monero.

In their message, the hackers claimed to have confidential information on Trump and his relatives.

They instructed people to send crypto-currency to one address if they wanted the information revealed and to another to keep it secret.

Related Topics

Election Attack World Technology Trump SITE Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

9 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

10 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

10 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

10 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.