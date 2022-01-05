Trump cancels Capitol riot anniversary press conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday called off a planned press conference to mark one year since the January 6 storming of the US Capitol.

Trump said in a statement he was cancelling the event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida "in light of the total bias and dishonesty" of the congressional committee probing the assault by his supporters, and of the media.