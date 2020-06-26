UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Cancels Weekend Golf Retreat As Virus Cases Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Trump cancels weekend golf retreat as virus cases surge

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Friday made a last-minute cancellation of a weekend trip to his New Jersey golf course as concerns grew over a new surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

Just hours before he was due to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base outside the capital, the White House announced the scrapping of the trip to Bedminster without offering any explanation.

Judd Deere, a presidential spokesman, limited himself to saying that the cancellation had "nothing to do with" new 14-day quarantine recommendations made by New Jersey's governor for people travelling to the state from areas where infection rates were high.

Trump held a rally on Tuesday in Arizona, a state that is suffering from a surge in cases.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Wednesday announced the implementation of a 14-day quarantine for anyone who has recently been in a state with high infection rates.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was not trying to prevent people entering from other states, since states have no mechanism for closing their borders, but did warn that anyone not respecting the quarantine rules could face penalties.

Related Topics

Governor White House Trump York New York From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 49,000 additional COV ..

41 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

3 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

3 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.