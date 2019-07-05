UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Celebrates US Might, Avoids Politics In Rousing July 4 Speech

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 09:00 AM

Trump celebrates US might, avoids politics in rousing July 4 speech

Washington, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump sang the praises of the US military and American heroes of the past two and a half centuries Thursday, skirting politics in a rousing Independence Day speech in Washington.

"What a great country," Trump exclaimed in an address saturated with patriotism and exceptionalism, after critics accused him of hijacking the annual celebration.

"For Americans, nothing is impossible," he said.

Combat aircraft, including the rarely-seen B2 stealth bomber, flew overhead as Trump scrolled through myriad events of US history, from groundbreaking inventions to battlefield victories.

He drew cheers of "USA! USA!" from an enthusiastic rain-soaked audience of tens of thousands on the National Mall in Washington.

Trump promised the United States would soon again send men to the moon, and go beyond to "plant the American flag on Mars.""We will always be the people who defeated a tyrant, crossed a continent, harnessed science, took to the skies, and soared into the heavens, because we will never forget that we are Americans, and the future belongs to us."

Related Topics

Washington Trump Independence United States From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

7 hours ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

9 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

9 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

9 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

9 hours ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.