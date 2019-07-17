UrduPoint.com
Trump Cites 'good Relationship' With Turkey Despite Russian Missile Purchase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Trump cites 'good relationship' with Turkey despite Russian missile purchase

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Tuesday that US relations with Turkey are good despite Ankara's decision to buy a Russian missile defense system, making no mention of sanctions Washington has threatened over the purchase.

Trump said Turkey was forced to buy the S-400 system by his predecessor Barack Obama, leading the Pentagon to halt plans to sell F-35 fighter jets to the country.

"I've had a good relationship with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan," Trump told journalists.

"It's a very tough situation that they're in and it's a very tough situation that we've been placed in.... With all of that being said, we're working through it -- we'll see what happens."

