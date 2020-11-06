UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Claims Would Win Unless Democrats 'steal' Election

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

Trump claims would win unless Democrats 'steal' election

Washington, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump claimed without evidence Thursday that Democrats were trying to "steal" the US election with illegal votes, saying he would "easily win" the race against Joe Biden without the alleged interference.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win.

If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," said the president as his reelection hopes hung by a thread.

Trump said his team had launched a "tremendous amount of litigation" to counter what he called the "corruption" of Democrats, even as several officials in battleground states where the vote remains undecided have defended the integrity of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Vote Trump Turkish Lira Democrats From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

9 hours ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

9 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

10 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

9 hours ago

Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.