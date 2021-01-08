UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Condemns Protest Violence: Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Trump condemns protest violence: spokeswoman

Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Donald Trump condemns "in the strongest possible terms" violence by supporters who stormed the US Capitol after being whipped up in a speech by the president, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

"Let me be clear: The violence we saw yesterday at our nation's Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

"We condemn it -- the president and this administration -- in the strongest possible terms."Calls for Trump's removal have been building a day after his supporters stormed the seat of US government in Washington in a violent attempt to prevent the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Related Topics

Election Washington White House Trump Congress Government

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

8 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

8 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

8 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

8 hours ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

8 hours ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.