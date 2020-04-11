UrduPoint.com
Trump Confirms US-Mexico Deal To Cut Oil Production

Sat 11th April 2020

Trump confirms US-Mexico deal to cut oil production

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed the US had agreed to help Mexico meet its commitment to slashing oil production under a global deal to address the petroleum glut.

"Mexico is going to reduce by 100,000 barrels and that would mean that they're 250 to 300 (thousand) barrels short.

We'd make up the difference, they would reimburse us at a later date," Trump said, adding that accomplishing that would involve cutting "some US production."

