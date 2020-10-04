UrduPoint.com
Trump 'continued To Improve,' Could Be Discharged Monday: Doctors

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

Trump 'continued to improve,' could be discharged Monday: doctors

Washington, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump's health has "continued to improve" as he is treated at a hospital near Washington for Covid-19, his doctors said Sunday, revealing he could be discharged as early as Monday.

His medical team said his oxygen levels had dropped twice briefly in recent days and he is being treated with steroids, but they gave an upbeat assessment of the 74-year-old's president's health and outlook.

"Since we spoke last, the president has continued to improve. As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course," said Trump's physician Sean Conley.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

