UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Coronavirus Positive Rocks Stock Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:40 AM

Trump coronavirus positive rocks stock markets

New York, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :News that US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus rocked global markets Friday, stoking uncertainty in the world's biggest economy just one month before Americans go to the polls.

Confirmation of the positive test overnight first hit Asian bourses, setting up Europe for a weak start, which was confirmed when Wall Street followed suit and opened about one percent lower.

Investors then trimmed their losses, with the Dow ending the day lower just 0.5 percent, taking the view that, at this stage, there was no reason to panic -- although that could change given the huge potential implications of a president falling ill weeks ahead of the November 3 election.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said the initial "knee-jerk sell-off makes sense" given no one knows how the president's diagnosis will affect the vote or a pending contested Supreme Court nomination.

The fact that the market stabilized after the initial fall shows investors were not "catastrophizing" the possible outcomes, O'Hare said.

Upbeat comments from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding ongoing talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a long-delayed stimulus package for the battered US economy also lifted traders' hopes.

However US jobs data came in weaker than expected, adding to doubts about the economy's recovery, while oil prices struggled amid concerns about too much supply and too little demand.

- 'Political uncertainty' - "The increase in political uncertainty connected with Trump's diagnosis is... weighing on stocks and stock futures," Rabobank analyst Jane Foley told AFP.

"There are sufficient unknowns at this stage to fan speculation that the election could be quite different from the one that was expected just 24 hours ago.

" The extraordinary setback for Trump, 74, has immediate political consequences just 31 days before Election Day, forcing him to cancel campaign trips and adding new volatility to an already turbulent contest.

The White House doctor said Trump, who was reported to be suffering "mild symptoms," would continue his presidential "duties without disruption." After markets closed Friday, the White House said Trump would spend the coming days at a military hospital just outside Washington.

Trump took a test Thursday after close aide Hope Hicks tested positive, with both he and his wife then going into quarantine at the White House.

"We are seeing some risk aversion on the back of the Trump news, although as yet the moves we're seeing are quite modest," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

"Should Trump's health deteriorate, I expect we would see more significant moves, but there's no sign of that at this moment." - Key figures around 2100 GMT - New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 0.5 percent at 27,682.81 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.0 percent at 3,348.42 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 2.2 percent at 11,075.02 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 5,902.12 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.3 percent at 12,689.04 (close) Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 4,824.88 (close) EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 3,190.93 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 23,029.90 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: Closed for holiday Shanghai - Composite: Closed for holiday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1716 from $1.1748 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 105.35 Yen from 105.53 yen Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2935 from $1.2891 Euro/pound: DOWN at 90.54 pence from 91.14 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 4.4 percent at $37.00 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 4.5 percent at $39.11

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court World Europe Washington Vote White House Oil Trump Doctor Wife London Shanghai Nancy Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Craig New York Euro November Stocks Market From Asia Dow Jones Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

10 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

8 hours ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

10 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

10 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.