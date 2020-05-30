UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Cuts Ties With WHO Mid-pandemic, As Europe Speeds Reopening

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Trump cuts ties with WHO mid-pandemic, as Europe speeds reopening

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump has said that he was severing ties with the World Health Organization, signalling the end of hundreds of millions of Dollars in funding to the UN agency as the deadly coronavirus pandemic rages on.

As Europe speeded along the path to reopening after months of crippling lockdowns, Trump's move is likely to spark dismay, especially in other parts of the world where the outbreak has yet to reach its peak.

Russia recorded a record number of deaths on Friday and several nations in Latin America are bracing for difficult weeks ahead, especially Brazil, where the toll has soared.

Last month, Trump suspended funding to the WHO, accusing it of not doing enough to curb the initial spread of the novel coronavirus and being too lenient with China, where the global outbreak began last year.

On Friday, he made that decision permanent -- a dire one for the UN agency's finances as the United States is by far its biggest contributor, having given $400 million last year.

"Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization," Trump told reporters.

The Republican leader said the US would be redirecting funds previously allocated to the WHO "to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs." "The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency," Trump said.

Beijing has furiously denied the US allegations that it played down the threat when the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and insisted it has been forthcoming.

So far, the pandemic has claimed more than 362,000 lives and hammered the global economy.

Populations are learning to adjust to life with the long-term threat of infection as the virus continues its march around the globe -- with more than 5.8 million cases -- and a vaccine remains elusive.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe China Trump Wuhan Brazil United States March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More businesses to resume economic activities in A ..

7 hours ago

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

9 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

9 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

9 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

9 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.